EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Siddhartha on Spy, Karthikeya 2 success; Says 'Bollywood isn't connected to its audiences'

Nikhil Siddhartha is a young and rising star of Telugu cinema. The actor, who began his journey from Happy Days in the film industry, has paved the niche as pan Indian star with his recent blockbuster Karthikeya 2. Now, he is coming back to the big screen with another pan-Indian film Spy, based on Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. As the film released today, the actor caught up with Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat and opened up about Spy, Karthikeya 2 success, the pan Indian market, and more.

When asked what's the connection of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose with the film, Nikhil explained, "It's not a biopic but just a few incidents from Netaji's film, his disappearance, a few unknown facts, and more. We talk about the incidents which happened around Independence or Netaji is delved into." Directed by film editor Garry BH, who is making his debut, Rana Daggubati appears in a cameo and the film also stars Abhinav Gomatam, Iswarya Menon, Aryan Rajesh, and Sanya Thakur.

The actor added like every film he is scared of Spy too but states that it will have no controversies as it's a clean film. He also mentioned that Spy is going to be a wholesome family entertainer. "Like every film, I had my own set of fears. But the film shows only the truth of Netaji retaining the facts and have not tampered with history. The film is based on some of the important events that took place in his life and has an underlying message. We have a clean U/A certificate without any cuts from the censor as well, so there will be no controversies at all. If you watch the movie, you will understand", the actor stated when asked if he was apprehensive about the topic and how the audience will take it.

Nikhil is super excited about Spy as it is the first film in the genre of Spy thriller. He said that he had been a Jason Bourne fan and wanted to do a spy thriller. "It's a genre I've always been a fan of. From the time I saw Jason Bourne, Mission Impossible, and all those films, I have always dreamt of doing a spy thriller playing somebody who protects the country. Nikhil Siddhartha plays the role of a spy on a mission to retrieve the documents and also avenge the death of his brother. This movie has a lot of twists and turns and it is a perfect blend of history and thriller together."

Karthikeya 2 sucess and South films overtaking Bollywood

Nikhil Siddhartha has been one such actor along with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun, who has made Telugu cinema reach northern audiences with Karthikeya 2. The film received an immense response from the audience. Sharing his thoughts behind it, the actor said, "I'm grateful to be representing Telugu cinema and I have received so much love from the audience. We didn’t expect that people across North India, especially the Hindi-speaking region, are going to own this film. But ever since then, I have been only working to be better with my every film. I do not want to take the audience's love lightly." The 38-year-old actor also added that with pressure, he also has the responsibility to stand by the expectations of his fans as well.

For the unversed, the actor's film Karthikeya 2, which was released last year, faced the box office with biggies like Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and emerged as the winner. The film rose extremely well and made records at the Hinid box office as well. When asked to share his opinion on the debate if South has overtaken films like RRR, Pushpa, Karthikeya 2, and more, he said, "See, I'm not here to criticize any movie but I think Bollywood is not connected to its audience. In the South, the stars and producers are very much rooted and connected to the regional audiences and make movies accordingly. The commercial movies in Bollywood do not understand what audiences want. Here, in the South, we know what audiences want and what they expect and that's a key factor maybe."



16 years of jouney, calls his wife 'lucky charm'

It's been a ride for Nikhil for 16 years in the Telugu film industry as the actor, looking back at his journey, he laughed and said, My journey has been a roller coaster ride. Coming from a non-filmy background, despite a few hiccups, I have made it I feel. You know it's so important to survive and not give up. Even in this film, there is a dialogue only the person who has the ability to survive at all odds is the winner. And I think I have been doing this for 16 years now."

However, Nikhil also believes that along with his hard work, his wife Pallavi has been the lucky charm in his life. The actor, who got married during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, has been enjoying a joyful personal and professional life. He concluded, yes, I do believe she is my lucky charm. ever since we got married, she has stood as a pillar of support. And I feel like I'm married as well because nothing has changed in life. And, because of back-to-back promotions of Spy, I couldn't give her time and she understands that."

