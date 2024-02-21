Vignesh Shivan goes gaga over wife Nayanthara’s ethnic look; says ‘in love with this fLOVER’

It is quite evident by now that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are all things couple goals. The couple, who have been married since 2022, often take to social media to give fans a brief glimpse into the picture perfect family which includes the lovely couple and their twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

The couple also use social media platforms to express their love for each other. And that is just what has happened. Vignesh Shivan turned to his Instagram to share unseen pictures of Nayanthara from her latest photoshoot. The actress was seen draped in a gorgeous yellow saree. The Jawan actress also elevated her look with statement jewelry, The filmmaker shared the images on his social media with the caption:

‘In love with this fLOVER’

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met while working on the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was helmed by the latter, and featured the Annapoorani actress as the female lead. The film also featured Vijay Sethupathi. It is understood that the duo started dating while on the sets of the film, and the relationship lasted for close to 7 years.

On June 9th, 2022, the couple finally tied the knot, in an intimate ceremony that was attended by close friends and family. They also welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag via surrogacy in October 2022.

On the professional front

Nayanthara was last seen in the comedy drama film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa. The film featured an ensemble cast including Jai, Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, and many more in prominent roles. Annapoorani also marked Nayanthara’s 75th venture in the film industry as a lead actress.

Up next, the actress will be seen in the upcoming sports drama film, titled Test. The film features R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine and more in crucial roles, and is helmed by S Sashikanth. It is understood that the film has officially entered post-production stage.

As for Vignesh Shivan, he is currently working on his upcoming film, titled Love Insurance Corporation, which features Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The film is also said to have Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, and more in crucial roles, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the film’s music.

