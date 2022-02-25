EXCLUSIVE: Valimai's Kartikeya's fitness trainer decodes his massive body transformation as a villain

Tollywood actor Kartikeya plays the antagonist in H Vinoth directorial Valimai starring Ajith in the lead role. RX 100 actor left no stone unturned to ace the role of a villain in the film. Kartikeya Gummakonda as Satan has clearly managed to steal the show massively. However, he went through enough hard work and massive body transformation to get into the skin of his character.

While the film has taken box office by storm down South, Kartikeya's fitness trainer for Valimai, Kuldep Sethi decodes on what went behind to turn the actor into an absolute gym shark and with chiselled body. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Kuldep revealed how Kartikeya started with, as he had to switch himself as a villain for Valimai while he was shooting for another Telugu film.

"Kartikeya has always been in a good space so only thing for Valimai was, since he is playing a biker and villain, he wanted a body with is very foam and tight and should not have any loose fat on the body. Also, we wanted him to be fit and in shape and not too ripped and muscular. He had to look like a strong apponent and we were totally aiming at him. When we started, his body was much leaner. So for Valimai, we started putting on more muscle mass and initially, we focused on componed excercises. We did a lot of supersets and nutiriton wise, we upped the calories with carbohydartes along with protiens and good fats.

If you see his photos and in the movie, he looks like a man on a mission. That kind of impact can happen only when you have the physical ability as well as a good bosy to show up."

Kartikeya's fitness trainer Kuldep Sethi I'm happy we were able to get this kind of physique for Valimai where he stands out even with such a star like Ajith."

Asked about what challenges he and Kartikeya faced during the workout process, his fitness trainer added, "Kartikeya is a very dedicated person and I didn't have to worry too much. Even when he is travelling or shooting, he makes sure that even late in the night, he takes time for workout. My Challenge was mainly changing his body type to fit his role and not look so bulky. I'm happy we were able to get this kind of physique for Valimai where he stands out even with such a star like Ajith."

Decoding furthermore on his diet and dos and don’ts during the process, celebrity fitness trainer Kuldep shared, "Major dos were, workout no matter where you are because it needed hardness and pumpedness every single time. On-screen you just can't fool the audience by looking like anything. The workout has to be on point, pushing a lot of weight and challenging your body. We did a different form of exercise and major don'ts was the diet. So whatever he was eating, be it fish, chicken, rice or vegetables, everything was measured."

Adding more on the opening shot of Kartikey, he continued, "For the main shot where they are revealing him as a villain with a body full of tattooes. For that shot, we got to know about a week before. We increased the intensity of the workout but on the strength area. He was little less on carbs on the day of the shoot, so that his body lookes more toned and tight."

