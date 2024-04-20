Kartikeya-Ishwarya Menon's Bhaje Vaayu Vegam Teaser OUT: Promises action-packed adventure

Kartikeya, a rising star in the film industry, has gained immense popularity for his exceptional performances in films such as RX100, Nani's Gang Leader, and Valimai. Now, he is all set to enthrall the audience with his next project, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam, a gripping thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Joining him in this exciting venture is the talented actress Ishwarya Menon.

The makers have now officially unveiled the teaser of the film starring Karthikeya. Megastar Chiranjeevi was the one to reveal the teaser, making it an exciting moment for everyone.

Check out the teaser of Kartikeya’s Bhaje Vaayu Vegam

The teaser introduces us to a gripping narrative in which Kartikeya's character is embroiled in a drug case and is believed to be responsible for the murder of a police officer. Pursued relentlessly by the entire police force, he must navigate through various obstacles and clear his name to ensure his survival.

Prashanth Reddy, a newcomer in the film industry, takes the director's chair for this movie, which features a talented ensemble cast including Ishwarya Menon, Rahul Tyson, Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Shankar, Sarath Lohitswa, and many other notable actors in pivotal roles. The film's music tracks are skillfully composed by Radhan, while Kapil Kumar takes charge of the background scores. With its gripping teaser, this movie promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Interestingly, the film’s first look poster was released last week by Superstar Mahesh Babu. Along with the first look, he also added the caption, “Interesting first look and title #BhajeVaayuVegam. Wishing @ActorKartikeya, @Dir_Prashant and the entire team all the success!”

Mahesh Babu’s tweet:

Karthikeya’s work front

After making his Tamil debut as the main antagonist in the 2022 Ajith Kumar film Valimai, Kartikeya was seen playing the lead role in the film Bedurulanka 2012. The Telugu language comedy drama featured Kartikeya, Neha Shetty, Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar, and many more in key roles with Clax helming the project.

The film featured the story of a village set in 2012, where all the villagers fear for the supposed end of the world in that year. While many hope that life will go on, others use this opportunity to earn some profits, which makes the rest of the film’s plot.

ALSO READ: Premalu 2, Jai Hanuman, and Mad Square: Are South films becoming less reliant on superstars?