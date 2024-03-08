Ooru Peru Bhairavakona OTT release: When and where to watch Sundeep Kishan’s fantasy thriller flick online

Sundeep Kishan is one of the most promising names in the South Indian film industries. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, which hit the silver screens on February 16th.

The film, helmed by Vi Anand, gained widespread popularity and was praised by fans and critics alike. Now, almost a month after its theatrical release, the film has made its OTT premiere via the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the film took to social media to announce the surprise on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri with the caption:

“The mystic tale that fascinated everyone on the Big Screens has come to your home to repeat its magic”

Check out the post below:

More about Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona marks the fifth directorial venture of filmmaker Vi Anand, and his second collaboration with Sundeep Kishan after the 2015 romantic action film Tiger. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Kavya Thapar, and many more in crucial roles.

The film revolves around the lead character Basavalingam, played by Sundeep Kishan, who ventures into the world of Bhairavakona. However, there seems to be no way out from the labyrinth-like world.

The film has been bankrolled by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the banners of AK Entertainment and Hasya Movies. Shekar Chandra composed the music for the film, while Raj Thota cranked the camera. Veteran editor Chota K Prasad took care of the film’s editing.

Sundeep Kishan on the workfront

Apart from Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, Sundeep Kishan was also recently seen alongside Dhanush in the period action film Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film, which featured a star-studded cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Vinoth Kishan, and several others hit the silver screens on January 12th, and was a blockbuster hit.

The actor will also be seen in Dhanush’s upcoming film Raayan, which marks the Asuran actor’s 50th venture as a lead actor. Raayan is also helmed by Dhanush, and features Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali and many more in crucial roles as well. AR Rahman composes the music for the film while Om Prakash and Prasanna GK take care of the cinematography and editing departments, respectively. The film is expected to release later this year.

