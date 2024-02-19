D50 titled Raayan: Dhanush's massive transformation in an intense first look sets high expectations

From acting and writing to singing and directing, Dhanush can do it all. It has been a while since it was announced that the Captain Miller actor is all set to direct his second feature film, in which he will also be starring. Coincidentally, the film also marks his 50th venture in the film industry as a lead.

Needless to say, right from the time it was announced, the film has received surreal hype from fans and cinephiles around the world. In the latest update, the makers of the film took to social media to reveal that the film has officially been titled Raayan. They also unveiled the film’s first look poster, which featured Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan, standing in front of what appears to be a food truck. All three were seen wearing aprons, suggesting they were chefs, and were also carrying machetes, skewers and knives in their hands. Dhanush’s apron was seen to be stained with blood as well.

