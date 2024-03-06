Bramayugam OTT release date: When and where to watch Mammootty starrer horror thriller flick online

Mammootty is riding high on the success of his latest film, Bramayugam, which is helmed by Rahul Sadasivan. The film, which was made in black and white, hit the silver screens on February 15th, and garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

In fact, the film was so well-received that its Telugu version was also released later, on February 23rd. Now, almost a month after its release, Bramayugam is all set to have its OTT premiere via the streaming platform SonyLIV on March 15th. The streaming platform made the announcement via their official social media and even shared a short teaser of the film. They shared the news with the caption:

“The iconic Mammootty stars in Bramayugam, a black and white masterpiece, shrouded in mystery and horror! Get ready for a cinematic experience unlike any other.”

More about Bramayugam

Bramayugam marks the first collaboration between Mammootty and director Rahul Sadasivan of Bhoothakalam fame. The film features three prominent characters, Mammootty as Kodumon Potti, Arjun Ashokan as Thevan and Sidharth Bharathan as Potti’s cook. Apart from that, the film also has cameo roles by Amalda Liz and Manikandan Achari.

The film revolves around Arjun Ashokan’s character who stumbles into Kodumon Potti’s ancestral house and is forced to stay there. The film also delves deeper into caste politics and superiority, and is taking place in the 17th Century. The filmmaker has also skillfully merged folktales and reality to create a fantastic horror experience for the viewers. The black and white cinematography also adds to the air of eeriness.

Bramayugam has been bankrolled by YNot Studios in tandem with Night Shift Studios, while Christo Xavier has composed the film’s background score. Shehnad Jalal and Shafique Mohammed Ali took care of the film’s cinematography and editing departments respectively.

Mammootty on the workfront

Mammootty has been on a roll in recent times. The actor is currently working on his upcoming film Turbo, helmed by Vysakh, and written by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Further, he is also a part of debutant director Deeno Dennis’ upcoming film Bazooka, and is set to portray the lead role in director Ranjith’s portion of the upcoming anthology film Kadugannawa Oru Yatra.

