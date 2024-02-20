Kalidas Jayaram shares his 'dream come true' story of being a part of Dhanush's 50th film Raayan

On February 19th, 2024, the highly anticipated first look poster of Dhanush’s second directorial was unveiled via social media. It was also revealed that the film, which also marks Dhanush’s 50th film as a lead actor in the film industry, has been titled Raayan.

As expected the first look poster of the film featured the Captain Miller actor, Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan, standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. They were also seen carrying sharp tools including machetes, skewers and knives. Just like the film’s makers, Kalidas Jayaram also took to social media to share the first look poster of the film, and mentioned that the film is a ‘dream come true’ for him.

Kalidas Jayram reveals Raayan is very close to his heart

Sharing the first look poster, Kalidas Jayaram mentioned that Raayan is a film that is quite close to his heart. He further mentioned that the chance to be a part of Dhanush’s 50th film is something that excites him. The Vikram actor wrote:

“The wait is finally over and I’m so excited to share with you guys a film that is very close to my heart.. RAAYAN; I’m so happy to be a part of Dhanush Sir’s 50th film, which he is also directing. From being an ardent admirer of his work to sharing screen space with him, this has been a dream come true. Let’s DIVE into the world of RAAYAN”

What we know about Raayan so far

The first look poster featured Dhanush in a bald look, and also had all three actors giving an intense look. By the looks of it, Raayan promises to be a high octane action entertainer. As mentioned earlier, the film marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa. Paandi, and also features SJ Suryah, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan and more in prominent roles.

Kalanidhi Maran has bankrolled the film under the banner of Sun Pictures and AR Rahman will be composing the film’s music. Om Prakash will be cranking the film’s camera and Prasanna GK will be taking care of its editing.

