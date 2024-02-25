Top 8 much-awaited Tamil movies of 2024: From Vijay’s GOAT, Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan to Indian 2

While it hasn’t been the best of starts for Tamil cinema in 2024, the lineup ahead is definitely reassuring for fans of Tamil cinema. From landmark films and blockbuster sequels to exciting content-driven projects, there is a little something for every Tamil cinema lover in 2024.

Top 8 highly anticipated Tamil movies releasing in 2024

1. GOAT

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhudheva, Prashanth

Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhudheva, Prashanth Director: Venkat Prabhu

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is exciting for many reasons. To start with, GOAT is the first collaboration between actor Thalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu, known for Maanadu and Mankatha. The film is believed to feature Vijay in two roles, with one look featuring a younger version of the actor. It has also been reported that de-aging technology will be employed to enhance Vijay’s look in the younger role.

GOAT will also mark one of Thalapathy Vijay’s last few films before his deep dive into the scope of Tamil Nadu politics, making it a memorable project for all parties involved.

2. Vettaiyan

Cast: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil

Director: T.J Gnanavel

Vettaiyan is a highly anticipated film from Superstar Rajinikanth, directed by Jai Bhim fame T.J Gnanavel. The film has been garnering quite excitement since its initial announcement, followed by further hype owing to the star-studded cast consisting of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and more. Moreover, the title teaser from Vettaiyan has created intrigue regarding Rajini’s role in the film.

3. Indian 2

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah

Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah Director: Shankar S

Indian 2 is not only one of the most anticipated Tamil movies in 2024 but also one of the most anticipated sequels of Indian cinema in 2024. Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 movie Indian, starring Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

Indian 2 follows the story of Senapathy, a vigilante who takes the law into his own hands to eliminate the weeds in society. Although there is no exact information as of yet, Indian 2 is expected to hit the big screens in the month of May.

4. Vidaamuyarchi

Cast: Ajith, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arav

Ajith, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arav Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Vidaamuyarchi is an upcoming highly awaited action thriller, featuring Ajith and Trisha in the lead roles. The film is currently in the final leg of its shooting process, with the Azerbaijan schedule of the film being completed a few weeks ago. Going by reports, Vidaamuyarchi is said to be high on action, with a few chase sequences being the highlight of the movie.

5. Kanguva

Cast: Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol

Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol Director: Siva

Kanguva is one of the much-awaited Tamil movies releasing in 2024. The film stars Suriya in a double role, with one look featuring the actor in a raw, bloody tribal look and the other look featuring Suriya in a modern scientist look. So far all the promotional content from the film has gone well with the audience, including the first look poster of Bobby Deol’s character Udhiran from Kanguva. Suriya has also recently completed the dubbing process for Kanguva, and further updates regarding the film, including Disha Patani’s first look from the film are awaited. Apart from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam, Kanguva is also releasing in multiple foreign languages, and in 3D as well.

6. Thangalaan

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu Director: Pa. Ranjith

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan was initially scheduled to release on January 26th, 2024, but was postponed to a release date in April. Thangalaan revolves around the Kolar Gold Fields, a concept utilized by Prashanth Neel for his KGF franchise. The film features Vikram in an unrecognizable avatar, in what seems to be Pa. Ranjith’s most influential work yet. If everything goes to plan, an April release can be expected, but official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

7. Amaran

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi

Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

Amaran is an upcoming Tamil language film starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, based on the life of Major Varadarajan who fought a brave fight and lost his life in 2014. The film has been produced by Kamal Haasan under the RKFI banner.

8. Raayan

Cast: Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan

Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan Director: Dhanush

Raayan is the landmark 50th film of actor Dhanush, who is also essaying the role of writer-director for his 50th venture. The first look poster from Raayan features Dhanush in a bloody cold avatar. The promotions for Raayan have officially kickstarted with the first look posters and character introductions from the film being unveiled. The film is expected to hit the big screens in late 2023.

Which Tamil movie are you most excited to watch in 2024? Let us know in the comments down below.

