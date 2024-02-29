Eagle OTT Release: When and where to watch Ravi Teja’s action thriller online

Ravi Teja’s Eagle, which was released on February 9th in theatres, is making its way to the streaming space in less than 4 weeks of its theatrical release. The film received mostly positive nods from the audience, with viewers especially highlighting the stunning action episodes in the film.

Eagle OTT Release

After quite a decent run, Eagle is now all set to arrive on the ETV Win streaming platform this weekend.

Although the streaming platform has not announced a specific date, it is being reported that the film will start streaming from March 1st. There have also been reports suggesting that Eagle will stream on both ETV Win and Prime Video, but as of now, only ETV Win has made confirmations regarding the same.

Everything you need to know about Eagle

Eagle is a Telugu language action-thriller film starring Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, and many others in important roles. The film has been written and directed by Karthik Ghattamneni, who has also served as the cinematographer and editor of the film. The music and background score for Eagle has been composed by Davzand. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla have produced the film under their People Media Factory banner.

Eagle is the story of a relentless assassin Sahadev, played by Ravi Teja whose mysterious past intrigues journalist Nalini. As she begins to write about Sahadev, trouble ensues and secrets are revealed. Who is Sahadev? What is the connection between wild cotton cultivation and contract killing? Watch the film to find out.

Ravi Teja’s upcoming projects

Ravi Teja is an actor who always keeps himself busy, despite the success or failure of his previous films. The actor will next be seen in a film titled ‘Mr. Bachchan’, directed by Harish Shankar. The film is believed to be a sort of tribute to legendary Indian actor Mr. Amitabh Bachchan

Apart from that, Ravi Teja will be working with director Gopichand Malineni for a record fourth time after Balupu, Don Seenu, and Krack. The film has been tentatively titled RT4GM and is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Thaman S has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Additional updates regarding the project are awaited.

