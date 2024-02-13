Sundeep Kishan reveals he did films just to pay salaries to staff; Dhanush’s Captain Miller was one of them

Sundeep Kishan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming supernatural fantasy film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The film, helmed by Vi Anand, is all set to hit the silver screens on Friday, February 16th.

Undoubtedly, the film is one of the most anticipated flicks from the Telugu film industry in February. In the latest update, Sundeep Kishan opened up about what motivated his film choices in recent times. The actor mentioned that he has been in a financial crisis for the past few years, which forced him to take up one or two films just to pay salaries to his staff.

Sundeep Kishan reveals he did Captain Miller for the money

Sundeep Kishan revealed that over the past few years he has taken up films with the goal of paying salaries to his staff. He revealed that his most recent release, Captain Miller, which featured Dhanush in the lead, was also one such film. The Michael actor said that he immediately agreed to do Captain Miller as soon as he received a call from Dhanush.

Captain Miller is a period action drama, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Aditi Balan, Edward Sonnenblick, Vinoth Kishan and many more in prominent roles. The film released on January 12th, and has garnered positive responses all over.

Sundeep Kishan on the workfront

As mentioned earlier, Sundeep Kishan is currently gearing up for the release of his next, titled Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The film, helmed by Vi Anand, also features Kavya Thapar, Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore and more in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by AK Entertainments and Hasya Movies, while Shekar Chandra composes the music for it. Renowned cinematographer Raj Thota cranks the camera for the film, while Chota K Prasad has been roped in as the editor.

Further, Sundeep Kishan will also be seen in Dhanush’s second directorial, which is also the actor’s 50th film as lead. The film, tentatively titled D50, features a star-studded cast including SJ Suryah, Aditi Balan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and many more in prominent roles.

The makers of the film have kept extensive details related to the film under wraps, but it is known that the film has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and AR Rahman will be composing the film’s music. Additionally, Om Prakash and Prasanna GK will take care of the film’s cinematography and editing departments respectively.

