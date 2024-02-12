Eagle Success Meet: Ravi Teja in awe of director Karthik Gattamneni; 'He will emerge as one of the top..'

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's most awaited film Eagle was released in theatres on February 9 and has received enormous praise from audiences for its storyline and action-packed sequences.

To mark the occasion, the Eagle team hosted a successful meet party on February 11. The event was graced by the Ravanasura actor along with her co-star Kavya Thapar, producer T.G. Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibhotla, and director Karthik Gattamneni who has made his debut with this film in the Telugu industry.

Ravi Teja praised director Karthik Gattamneni

During the event, Ravi Teja was seen praising Karthik for his impeccable vision as a director and said, I am very, very thankful to Karthik for Eagle and mark my words, he will emerge as one of the top directors in Telugu cinema and wished him for his bright future and next project.

Mass Maharaja's Eagle storyline

The action thriller is based on a revenge story that revolves around a ruthless assassin called Sahadev (Ravi Teja). He plans to kill and destroy those who have caused him trouble. Anupama Parameswaran , who essays the role of a journalist, later finds out about the mystery, and as the film starts unfolding, it reveals the whereabouts of Sahadev and his mission.

More about Eagle

The release date for Eagle was initially set for January 13, 2024, aiming for Makar Sankranti. However, owing to the crowded lineup of films at the Tollywood box office, its release was rescheduled to February 9, 2024. Helmed by director Karthik Gattamneni, 'Eagle' features a stellar cast, including Ravi Teja, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Rai , Kavya Thapar, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhubala in pivotal roles.

Ravi Teja’s earlier films

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has proven himself a mass action entertainer with a string of crowd-pleasing commercial films. However, his Dussehra release, Tiger Nageswara Rao which was helmed by Vamsee, failed to garner a positive response and tanked at the box office.

