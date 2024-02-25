Sundeep Kishan schools immature memer over inappropriate questions at press meet

At the recent ‘Memers’ press meet for Sundeep Kishan’s Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, one particular interaction between Sundeep and a young memer named Mahesh.

Addressing Sundeep Kishan, Mahesh directed a couple of inappropriate questions, which made the entire team of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, especially Varsha Bolamma, visibly uncomfortable.

In an attempt to crack a few jokes, Mahesh asked Sundeep Kishan, “In the film, you did something to the heroine right? I kept watching the movie to obtain the answer as to what you did, and how you did it. In the ending, I find out. So, how did you feel working with the heroine?”

Understanding the smug intentions of the young man, Sundeep promptly responded by saying that even as a joke, such a question is inappropriate and is not worthy of answering on stage. Further, Sundeep also said that if there were any other questions he had, Sundeep would be more than happy to answer them.

Following this, the individual again attempted to pile up some laughs, as he asked, “You did it with both the heroines right? Who did you find better?” Sundeep again cleverly took control of the situation by asking Mahesh what his mother tongue was. To which, he replied, Telugu.

Then schooling the person, Sundeep said, “In Telugu, there is a word for ‘acting’. Anyway, your question is, who was it better to work with, right? Well, both the actors have completely different styles.”

Despite, Sundeep’s constant polite responses to the situation, Mahesh continued his nasty line of questioning as he said, “So you enjoyed with both the actors?” At this point, Sundeep had clearly had enough, as he grew more aggressive in his response this time.

Addressing Mahesh, he said, “Mahesh, I’m genuinely telling you, this habit that you’re creating is wrong because there are women on stage. Even after repeatedly telling you not to ask such questions, you didn’t listen to me and that’s wrong. It’s not right, it is very wrong.”

Mahesh then said that he would change his ways, and follow Sundeep from now on, to which Sundeep replied, “It’s up to you whether you follow me or not, but just don’t do these kinds of things.

