Prabhas reveals his criteria for choosing films; says he wants to try different genres to entertain audience

Prabhas is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film hit the silver screens on December 22nd and has been a massive success among fans and critics alike.

Salaar was undoubtedly a much-welcome film, considering the box-office slump the Baahubali actor has been facing for a while now. However, his portrayal as Deva in Prashanth Neel’s action entertainer is perhaps one of the milestone performances in the actor’s career. In the latest update, Prabhas opened up about the criteria with which he chooses his films in an interview with India Today.

Prabhas reveals his only goal is to entertain fans

Talking in the interview, Prabhas revealed that his only goal is to entertain the maximum number of people worldwide with his work. He further added that this is the same rationale behind attempting various genres.

The actor also opened up about the genres in which each of his upcoming films fall and said that while Salaar is a rugged action flick, Kalki 2898 AD will be a futuristic science fiction. At the same time, the one after that, which is most likely Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is touted to be a horror flick.

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire marks the Telugu directorial debut of Prashanth Neel. The film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, Bobby Simha, and many more in prominent roles.

The majority of the film takes place in the fictional city of Khansaar and is a story about two best friends who eventually become enemies due to circumstances. Prithviraj Sukumaran has also added in several interviews that Salaar is a drama at its core and mentioned that the film worked for him because the drama worked for him. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the film’s sequel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, will hit theaters in 2025.

On the work front

Prabhas is next set to be seen in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, which features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and many more in prominent roles. The film is expected to be released later this year.

