EXCLUSIVE: ‘Salaar 2 will release in 2025’: Vijay Kiragandur confirms sequel of Prabhas & Prashanth Neel film

The recently released Prashanth Neel directorial, Salaar, ended with a cliffhanger setting up the base for the big face-off between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel had expressed his eagerness to tell the climax of his story to the audience and spoke about how he is figuring out the dates for Salaar 2. And now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, producer Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films has confirmed that the Salaar Sequel will hit the big screen by the end of 2025.

"The script of Salaar 2 is ready," says Vijay Kiragandur

“The script of Salaar 2 is ready and we will start the film any time. Prabhas wants to take it on floors as soon as possible and even Prashanth wants to do it. We have been speaking about Salaar 2 and our discussion in the last 2 to 3 days was to make the film in the next 15 months. We will definitely release Salaar 2 in 2025, which is about 18 months from now,” said Vijay Kiragandur. Opening up about the reaction and discussions among the audience around Salaar: Part 1, the filmmaker insisted that he is satisfied with all the feedback.

“Salaar is a celebration for Prabhas fans across the globe. We are more than satisfied with the numbers and reactions. Yes, there are some negatives but no one has complained regarding the making, scale, and drama. People got to see Prabhas as an angry young man for the first time in 20 years,” he shared, adding further, “Prabhas is also in complete celebration mode and is asking about the schedule of part two. He is very happy with the film and wants to start Salaar 2 soon.”

Advertisement

"Salaar 2 will be like Game of Thrones," says Vijay Kiragandur

Vijay Kiragandur concluded the conversation by promising an even bigger cinematic experience with Salaar 2. He signed off, “Salaar 1 is just a glimpse of part two. You can treat it as a trailer and part two will be a lot bigger in terms of action and scale. Prashanth introduced all the characters in the first part and now, Salaar 2 will be like Game of Thrones with a lot of drama, politics, and action. The cliffhanger you have seen now – there will be many more in the sequel.”

Salaar 2 will revolve around the impact on the political scenario in Khansaar due to two of the best friends – Prabhas and Prithviraj - turning into biggest enemies. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun is the front runner for Atlee’s next; Filmmaker looks to start shoot by October