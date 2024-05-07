Mahesh Babu lends voice to Vishnu's avatar in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD? Here's what we know

Once again, exciting developmental news on Kalki 2898 has created social media buzz. If reports are to be believed then superstar Mahesh Babu has an integral part to play in Prabhas starrer upcoming science-fiction Kalki 2898. Yes, you read that right!

Mahesh Babu gives voice in Kalki 2898

One of the most awaited pan-Indian movies Kalki 2898 is creating a lot of buzz on the internet lately. Every passing day brings fresh updates on the project's development, igniting a palpable excitement among fans who eagerly await the Kalki 2898 release.

On a related note, reports of superstar Mahesh Babu lending voice for Prabhas' Vishnu avatar's character have surfaced. However, the news has not been confirmed by the filmmakers or any of the actors involved in the project.

This exciting development has stirred up a buzz among fans, who eagerly anticipate witnessing this collaboration between the two superstars of Indian cinema.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is an epic science fiction that stars popular actors like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani in prominent roles. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on June 27, 2024.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movies

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Telugu action movie Guntur Kaaram alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sreeleela in main lead roles, and Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Brahmanandam, Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj among others in pivotal supporting roles. Despite hitting floors during the festive season, Guntur Kaaram could not do much business at the box office.

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the romantic-action Telegu movie SSMB 29. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the movie is supposed to go on floors next year. Recently, Rajamouli shared about the development of SSMB 29 and said that the movie is still in its pre-production process and the casting for the film has yet to be finalized.

