SS Karthikeya sends a thank you note for Telugu audience’s reception for Premalu

SS Rajamouli’s son and long-time member of his film crew, SS Karthikeya had recently ventured into the film business under his own name and distributed the hit Malayalam film Premalu in Telugu. The film has managed to capture a stronghold among the Telugu audience and is running successfully.

In light of the success of Premalu, Karthikeya took it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to express his gratitude towards the Telugu audience. He penned down, “Premalu!!!!! Thank you MY Telugu Audience for the endless love you all have given my first film as a distributor!! It has reassured my belief that good cinema knows no language barriers!”

“Loved every aspect of distributing this film, checking footfalls, celebrating the sale of every ticket and the feeling of a house full theatre!!! This was the exact high I experienced during the Oscars around the same time last year.” He further added.

SS Karthikeya’s gratitude-filled note for Premalu’s success

Furthermore, on the same note, he added how he is ready to venture into the film production business and will be announcing this today evening. He said, “While #Premalu is having its glorious run and with all the love and this massive energy, I want to announce the beginning of my ultimate dream, producing good cinema.”

“It’s been close to two years since we have started developing the scripts. With the pre-production work almost completed, the time has come to announce them!!! Stay tuned for this evening!!!,” he concluded.

About Premalu

Premalu is a recent Malayalam rom-com flick co-written and directed by Girish AD with Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran producing the film under their production company, Bhavana Studios. The film stars Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, along with an ensemble cast of actors including Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim and Mathew Thomas who is playing an extended cameo role.

The film has become both a commercial success and also well-appreciated by critics, complimenting the story, music, humor, and performances in the film. The film has already been dubbed and released in both Telugu and Tamil languages and is also expected to hit the OTT space really soon.

