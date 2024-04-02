Premalu OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Mamitha Baiju-Naslen’s romantic comedy-drama

Malayalam cinema has taken over the beginning of 2024 with its commendable and breathtaking stories. Mamitha Baiju starrer Premalu is one of those films that not only took the audience by storm but also caused havoc at the box office. The new-age drama received a round of applause in its dubbed versions too.

Now, in a recent update, Premalu is all geared up to create another record as it has been finally slated for its grand OTT premiere.

Mamitha Baiju-Naslen's Premalu to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Premalu will be available for streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar platform from April 12, 2024. The official streaming platform took to their social platform Instagram and shared the grand. They wrote, “The love story goes viral! #Premalu will be streaming from April 12th, only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Soon after the news of the OTT release was unveiled fans took to their comments section and expressed their joy. A user wrote, “Finalllyyyyyy It is coming!!! Omg!!” while, the other one wrote, “The whole South India will become a wave.”

More about Premalu

The film follows Naslen's character Sachin Santhosh, who after graduation distances himself from his family due to relationship issues. Despite his ambition to travel abroad, his plans are not understood. So he signs up for GATE tuition classes in Hyderabad where he meets Mamitha Baiju's character Reenu and begins to fall for her. In addition to Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, the film has Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Shameer Khan, and others in key parts. The film was helmed by Girish AD. The original version was released on February 9, 2024.

Advertisement

The film was dubbed into Telugu after SS Rajamoulis' son SS Karthikeya purchased the Telugu rights, and it was released theatrically on March 9, 2024. The combination of romance and rib-tickling comedy, as well as the technical parts, captured the minds and hearts of Telugu fans. Later, after getting huge widespread acclaim, the romantic comedy was released in Tamil on March 15 by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies.

Mamitha Baiju's upcoming films

Mamitha was recently seen in GV Prakash Kumar starrer Rebel which also marked her Tamil debut in the industry. The action thriller was helmed by Nikesh RS. Apart from lead stars, the film also starred Venkatesh, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, and many others in pivotal roles. The thriller drama was bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green and was theatrically released on March 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Unni Mukundan's Jai Ganesh gets U certificate from Censor Board; All you need to know about film