Premalu director Girish AD confirms sequel will be more 'fun and energetic'

Excitement and buzz are at an all-time high as the blockbuster Malayalam movie Premalu is set to get a sequel in 2025. The makers announced the official update yesterday at the film’s success meet. The sequel will be titled Premalu 2.

During the same event, director Girish AD said, “I can’t say much about Premalu 2 but I can confirm that it will be more fun and energetic than the first part.” He also said that they hope it will be bigger and better than Premalu itself.

The official announcement of Premalu 2 has made quite an impact on the audience, with many already anticipating its release. The first installment of the film was already a successful venture in theaters, which further became a celebration after its OTT release.

The makers themselves shared the official announcement on their social media handles yesterday and confirmed the film will have its release in 2025. Moreover, the poster design and the announcement showcased Rajasthan-style buildings, making everyone wonder where the film's premise might take place.

More about Premalu

Premalu is a romantic comedy film directed by Girish AD, who previously made Malayalam films like Thanneer Mathan Dinangal and Super Sharanya. The movie features Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, with actors Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, and many more in key roles.

The entertainer flick tells the tale of Sachin, a college graduate hailing from Kerala who wishes to move to the United Kingdom but due to financial constraints, he goes to stay in Hyderabad with his friend until everything gets sorted. In the city, he meets and falls in love with Reenu and the rest of the film showcases how he tries to woo her.

The film was not only a box office success in 2024 but also a critically acclaimed one for the massive performances done by the actors, especially the leads. The movie was also praised for its music by Vishnu Vijay, the direction, and the humor.

