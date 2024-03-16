Premalu star Naslen to be directed by Manjummel Boys fame Khalidh Rahman for his next? Here’s what we know

February, 2024 was nothing short of a cinephile’s paradise, with several spectacular films making their way to the silver screens. However, two Malayalam films stood out in comparison, being perhaps the most talked about film in recent times, namely Premalu and Manjummel Boys. The films gained a widespread audience all over the country, and were even dubbed into other languages as well.

However, things are only about to get better. As per the latest speculations, Naslen, the lead actor from Premalu is currently preparing for his next, which is said to be helmed by Khalidh Rahman, the actor-director who played the role of the driver in Manjummel Boys. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Naslen rumored to feature in a Khalidh Rahman directorial

It was reported towards the end of last year that Khalidh Rahman’s next film will feature Naslen and Lukman Avaran in the lead. However, there was not much buzz surrounding it. Nonetheless, quite recently, celebrity trainer Sijah took to social media to share a photo where Naslen was seen training along with Kaathal: The Core fame Anagha Ravi as well as another Manjummel Boys actor Ganapathy.

The trainer also shared a post where he was training with Lukman Avaran, reigniting the rumors that the preparations were for their film with Khalidh Rahman. Needless to say, fans immediately started speculating about the film’s potential plot, with the most prominent suggestions including that it will be a sports comedy film related to boxing, and that it is a sequel of Rahman’s 2022 film Thallumala which featured Tovino Thomas in the lead.

Advertisement

More about Premalu and Manjummel Boys

Premalu and Manjummel Boys are undeniably two of the finest films in their respective genres to come out in recent times. The former followed the tale of Naslen’s character, who goes to Hyderabad for GATE coaching. It is here that he meets and falls in love with Mamitha Baiju’s character, who does not seem to reciprocate the feelings. Whether or not they get into a relationship, and the events that take place in Hyderabad form the crux of the story.

As for Manjummel Boys, it is an endearing tale of friendship which is based on a true story. The film follows 11 friends, who go on a trip to Kodaikanal, where one of them falls into the Guna Caves, a deep pit where 13 people had already lost their lives. How the others come together against all odds to rescue their friend forms the base of the story.

ALSO READ: Did you know the driver from Manjummel Boys is actually the director of Tovino Thomas' Thallumaala?