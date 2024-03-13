Premalu Success Meet: SS Rajamouli says he’s jealous; ‘Malayalam actors are much better’

Malayalam romantic-comedy flick Premalu, recently released in the Telugu language, has garnered immense love and affection from the audience and critics. To mark this grand occasion, the makers organized a success meet event in Hyderabad on March 12.

The honorable team of Premalu attended the event along with its lead actors Naslen K.Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Anil Ravipudi graced the occasion with their presence. During the event, Rajamouli shared his views on Premalu and Malayalam actors.

SS Rajamouli's viral speech at Premalu success event

A video is getting surfaced heavily online in which Rajamouli said, “I heard that this movie is a big hit in Malayalam. But I don't like these love stories. We all need action movies. So I went to see this movie without much interest. But after entering the theater, if I take the first 15 minutes, I will be laughing till the end. I am. This is a movie that everyone should watch together in the theater.”

Rajamouli also mentioned that such kind of light-hearted cinema can't be watched on the phone and for this credit goes to the dialogues written and the one who penned the written dialogues in the Telugu language. While concluding his statement Rajamouli addressed the Malayalam actors and said, “I have to admit very jealously and with pain that Malayalam actors are much better”.

Rajamouli praises Mamitha Baiju’s character in Premalu

The Baahubali director also praised Mamitha Baiju for her commendable performance in the film and mentioned that when he saw the trailer he liked Mamitha very much. He mentioned it made him feel like this girl is going to be a crush for boys. Rajamouli also mentioned that Mamitha has a bright future in the industry and her character will surely be remembered as one of its kind just like actor Girija Shettar in her 1989 film Geethanjali and Sai Pallavi.

More about Premalu

The Telugu version of Premalu was released theatrically on March 8 after SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya bought the rights to its Telugu dubbed version. Premalu is Girish AD's third directorial effort. In addition to Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, the film has Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Shameer Khan, and others in prominent roles.

Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran, and Dileesh Pothan financed the film under the ownership of Bhavana Studios. Kiran Josey co-wrote the film, and Vishnu Vijay composed the soundtrack. The comedy-drama film was released on February 9, 2024, in its original language.









