The last few weeks have been truly magical for the Malayalam Film Industry, with one blockbuster film after the other. From Mammootty’s experimental horror flick Bramayugam, Soubin Shahir and Chidambaram Poduval’s record-breaking Manjummel Boys to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham or The Goat Life.

But the film that set the ball rolling for Malayalam cinema is the Girish AD directed romantic comedy Premalu. The film was released in theaters on 9th February and opened to great reviews across Kerala. The word of mouth quickly spread across the country, even warranting a dubbed Telugu release in AP and Telangana. Subsequently, the hype for the upcoming Malayalam movies increased.

Recently, a success party for the movie Premalu was held. Catch all the details below.

Sangeeth Prathap shares pictures from Premalu’s success celebrations

Now, to celebrate the massive success of the film, the entire team of Premalu, including producer Fahadh Faasil, actors Sangeeth Prathap, Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Shyam Mohan, Althaf Salim, Matthew Thomas and director Girish AD were present at the Premalu success event.

Capturing the stand-out moments of the success party, actor Sangeeth Prathap took to Instagram to share a few memorable pictures from the event. In the pictures posted by the actor, the entire team can be seen enjoying a lovely evening.

More about Premalu

Premalu is a Malayalam language romantic comedy film, written and directed by Girish AD. The film follows the lives of a bunch of young adults as they navigate the various complexities of adulting in the city of Hyderabad.

The makers have recently also announced a sequel to the film, titled Premalu 2. Director Girish AD has promised fans of Premalu that its sequel will be more fun and will generate more laughter. The makers of the film took to social media to share this announcement a few days ago, confirming a 2025 release.

The promotional material unveiled by the creators showcases architecture reminiscent of Rajasthan, leading to assumptions about the film's location. While Premalu was highly acclaimed for its portrayal of Hyderabad, the question remains: will Premalu 2 deliver in the same aspect? Time will reveal the answer.

