Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals his joy over success of films like Manjummel Boys and Premalu

Without much doubt, it can be said that Malayalam cinema has been doing well in terms of films and the content that has been put out recently. Be it a simple yet cute rom-com like Premalu or a survival thriller like Manjummel Boys, the films have set a benchmark standard in the film market.

In a recent interview with Galatta, Prithviraj Sukumaran was seen along with his co-star Jimmy Jean-Louis promoting their new film Aadujeevitham where the former was asked what’s his opinion on the current phase of Malayalam cinema especially in Tamil sectors.

In response, the actor expressed how delighted he is to see the success of Malayalam films in other languages. He added that it could only be possible because of both the films being good and commended how directors Chidambaram and Girish had made two good films.

Prithviraj Sukumaran about success of Manjummel Boys and Premalu

Moreover, Prithviraj also highlighted how for many years Tamil cinema has always been a hit in Kerala. He added that every Vijay film, every Rajini sir film, and every big Tamil film has been making money in Kerala for a long time.

Furthermore, he added that he is happy that now because of films like these the market for Malayalam cinema has opened up widely, making us realize that if a movie is that good, it can make up to this much money.

About Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life is the upcoming Indian film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, based on the novel of the same name written by acclaimed author Benyamin. The survival drama showcases the trails of Najeeb Muhammed who was a Malayali immigrant sold into slavery in Saudi Arabia and made to be a goatherd in a secluded farm.

Along with Prithviraj, Amala Paul plays the role of Najeeb’s wife Sainu while Jimmy Jean-Louis plays a key role in the film. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman with cinematography done by Sunil KS and KU Mohanan, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and sound design by Resul Pookutty. The film is slated to release in theaters on 28th March 2024.

