Premalu 2 ANNOUNCED: Mamitha Baiju and Naslen Gafoor to return as Sachin-Reenu with more fun; to release in 2025

Premalu released on February 9th 2024, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters from South India this year. Despite being made on a budget of under 10 crores, it raked in over 125 crores worldwide.

Not only did it perform well in its original language Malayalam, but it also saw exceptional success in Telugu-speaking states and Tamil Nadu. Today, during the success celebration of Premalu, the makers have thrilled fans by announcing the eagerly anticipated sequel, tentatively titled Premalu 2, set for release next year.

Premalu official announcement:

Premalu is arguably the best romantic comedy drama for the Gen Z audience in recent memory. Directed by Girish AD, known for his expertise in creating light-hearted teen dramas, Premalu resonated with a wide audience thanks to its blend of gentle humor and romance. Premalu was Girish AD's third directorial outing with Naslen Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju taking the lead roles who were part of his last movie Super Sharanya in character roles.

Additionally, Girish AD has another project in the works with Naslen titled I am Kadhalan, which insiders suggest has already commenced filming. However, it remains unclear which film will hit theaters first.

Brains behind Premalu 2

Aavesham actor Fahadh Faasil and director Dileesh Pothan & writer Shyam Pushkaran, of Joji fame, produced this film under their banner Bhavana Studios. They will be bankrolling Premalu 2 as well. Premalu generated significant profit for Bhavana studios, and they are likely anticipating similar success with the second installment of Premalu.

Girish AD will once again take on the role of director, while Vishnu Vijay, who brought Premalu to life with his exceptional music and background score, is expected to return for the sequel. However, details about the rest of the crew are currently unknown. Apart from Naslen and Mamitha, all major cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel, as each character already has a dedicated fan following.

What can be expected in Premalu 2?

Premalu concluded with the lead characters, Sachin played by Naslen and Reenu played by Mamitha, falling in love just before Sachin's departure to the UK. The second installment will explore how they navigate their relationship and whether their connection is genuine love or merely a situationship.

Premalu 2 is anticipated to explore modern love among the Gen Z generation, shedding light on the complexities and nuances rather than merely skimming the surface.

