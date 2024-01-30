Pushpa 2: The Rule: Leaked saree look of Allu Arjun from Sukumar directorial set goes viral

The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film, which is helmed by Sukumar, is set to continue the tale from where its predecessor, the 2021 action film Pushpa: The Rise had ended.

It has also been revealed by the makers that Pushpa 2 will be hitting the silver screens on Independence Day, this year. In the latest update, a photo of Allu Arjun in a saree, similar to the one in the film’s poster, has been leaked from the sets of the film. Needless to say, the image quickly went viral on social media as well.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that there has been a leak from the sets of a Sukumar film. In fact, a similar situation had occurred in 2020, when Allu Arjun’s look as Pushpa Raj was also leaked by an unknown person. As expected, the makers of the film were not happy with the leakage, and the director had even issued strict orders to prevent any outsider from visiting the sets.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

The 2021 film Pushpa was released at a time when people were reluctant to go to the theaters owing to the aftermath of the pandemic. The film, to an extent, can be credited as the movie which brought people back to the silver screens, and was a blockbuster success. The film garnered critical as well as commercial success, with Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad receiving the National Awards for Best Actor and Best Music Director respectively.

Pushpa 2, similar to the 2021 film, features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and many more in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranks the film’s camera while Ruben and Karthika Srinivas are in-charge of the film’s editing. It is understood that Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

