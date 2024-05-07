Fahadh Faasil reacts to being termed as a pan-India star; says Pushpa is just a pure collaboration with Sukumar

Fahadh Faasil has been making headlines for quite a long time with his recent blockbuster film Aavesham and for upcoming collaborations with Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, and more. However, the actor has recently commented on being termed a pan-India star and revealed that Pushpa hasn't done anything for him.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, the actor was asked about his thoughts on being identified as a pan-India star. The actor honestly commented, “Pushpa would change me, Pushpa would take me to a different level…No, I don’t believe that. I’m just an actor here, I have nothing to do with pan-India.”

Fahadh Faasil on being termed a pan-Indian star

Fahadh Faasil delved deeper by revealing how many thought he would change after acting in Pushpa. However, he doesn’t believe that Pushpa did anything for him which he has apparently shared with director Sukumar as well.

Without any disrespect to the other industries, the actor conveyed how he worked on Pushpa only for the sake of collaboration and his love for the director. He loves doing films in Malayalam, which is where he has built his life. He also added that the films he does in Malayalam can never be done somewhere else, emphasizing that the freedom he gets from the industry is what he treasures the most.

In the same interview, the actor praised some contemporary actors in Indian cinema, namely Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao, while also calling Ranbir Kapoor the best actor in the country. Furthermore, he expressed his surprise at the following Malayalam cinema has among the Indian audience.

Fahadh Faasil’s work front

Fahadh Faasil was last seen on the big screen in the Malayalam film Aavesham, starring himself in the lead role and directed by Romancham fame Jithu Madhavan. The movie features the story of a trio of friends trying to befriend an infamous goon and gain some local support to seek revenge upon their college seniors.

The film was a massive success and is scheduled to stream on Prime Video from May 9th, 2024 onwards. Moving ahead, the actor is next set to reprise his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the Allu Arjun film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Moreover, the actor will also be seen playing a key role in the Superstar Rajinikanth starrer film Vettaiyan, which is slated to release in theaters in the month of October.

