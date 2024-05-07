South actors and their iconic wedding photos: Ram Charan-Upasana to Nayanthara-Vignesh

Weddings are synonymous with beauty, capturing moments of love and unity that are cherished for a lifetime. And when it comes to celeb weddings, these unions are elevated to grand spectacles, exuding extravagance and charm in every detail.

On this note, let's look at some iconic wedding photos of 7 South celebrities including Ram Charan, Samantha, Nayanthara, and Allu Arjun that left everyone in awe.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy

After dating for a few years, the adorable couple Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy got married on March 6, 2011, in a grand wedding ceremony. Allu Arjun fell in love when he met Sneha at a friend's wedding.

Soon after Allu and Sneha's wedding, pictures from their special day flooded the social media. The couple opted for traditional wedding clothes, perfectly complimenting each other.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

One of the most loved couples in the Tamil film industry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan stunned the world with their straight-out of fairytale wedding pictures.

Announcing their wedding, Vignesh took to his Instagram to drop a heart-warming picture from the ceremony and captioned it,'' On a scale of 10 …She’s Nayan & am the one By God’s Grace :) jus married''. And in no time, pictures from the couple's wedding went viral.

Nayanthara opted for a vermilion-red saree, adorned with tone-on-tone embroidery. She glammed up her bridal finery with emerald jewels instead of red to compliment her look.

The duo met each other on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. After dating for a year, Nayanthara and Vignesh got married on June 9, 2022.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's wedding pictures became an instant sensation, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

The beloved couple, (now divorced) known for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance, exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony that captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Pictures from the wedding quickly went viral, with fans showering them with love and best wishes.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Daggubati

Best known as the vicious villain in Baahubali, Rana Daggubati tied the knot to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020, in a close-knit wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. Miheeka took to her Instagram to share gorgeous pictures from their special day and captioned it, ''My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I’ve ever dreamt of and so much more!! You make me a better person in life. I love you!''.

Pictures and videos from the couple's wedding created quite a buzz on the internet. On a similar note, Rana Daggubati's wife surprised fans by sharing their wedding video.

Surya and Jyothika

Suriya and his wife Jyothika tied the knot on September 11, 2006. Despite the relatively less active social media landscape at that time, images and videos from their wedding day were widely circulated, underscoring the couple's immense popularity. Their wedding was one of the biggest highlights of that year.

Ram Charan and Upasana

The next on the list is the famous pan-India superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana's wedding pictures that grabbed widespread attention. The duo tied the knot in a traditional glittering ceremony in Hyderabad in 2012. The wedding witnessed many legendary actors and top film personalities from Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya

Last but not least, the controversial yet one of the most beautiful weddings was of the popular actress Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Kathuriya. The duo tied the knot in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with close friends and family in attendance.

Even before Hansika and her husband could share pictures and videos of their wedding, the actor's fan pages had posted several photos of the ceremony. Hansika looked like a dream in a red bridal ensemble, while Sohael looked dapper in a sherwani.

