10 Years of Ulidavaru Kandanthe: Rakshit Shetty pens a loving note for fans

Back in 2014, Rakshit Shetty made a stunning appearance in the Kannada film Ulidavaru Kandanthe which was well-loved by everyone. The film has finally clocked in 10 years since its release and the actor has certainly taken his time to address it.

The actor recently went on to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, where he penned down a touching note over the film’s 10th anniversary. He wrote, “With the passage of time, every creation finds its rightful place in existence. It has been a decade to Ulidavaru Kandanthe and as years have unfolded so has the love and recognition for the film.”

“I admit that the special day deserved a bigger announcement as Richard Anthony is in the pipe line. But I am saving it for another day, for the day which is on the horizon is much bigger and even more special. Love you all. #10ClassicYearsOfUK,” he further added.

The film Ulidavaru Kandanthe is a Kannada language neo-noir gangster film written and directed by Rakshit Shetty himself in his debut venture. It features a wide range of actors including Kishore, Tara, Achyuth Kumar, Rishab Shetty, and Yagna Shetty playing the key roles.

The film focuses on five stories narrated by each character which is connected to an incident of a person’s murder. And it was a massive success with high praise for direction and performances.

The film is also noteworthy for being a part of the Kannada New Generation Cinema Age and has had an immense cult following since its release. It was even remade into Tamil with the title Richie starring Nivin Pauly.

Rakshit Shetty’s next

After leaving everyone in a melancholic state with his previous film Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B, Rakshit Shetty is all set to star and direct the film Richard Anthony: Lord of the Sea. The film serves as the sequel to his film Ulidavaru Kandanthe with mysteries still left to be unfolded after everybody presumes him to be dead.

