Rakshit Shetty pays heartfelt tribute to Dr Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary; says 'His legacy lives on'

The late Puneet Rajkumar’s demise in 2021 left a void as the Kannada entertainment industry lost one of its most talented artists. Having starred in over 30 films, Rajkumar etched himself in his fans’ hearts forever. March 17 marks his birth anniversary, and Rakshit Shetty has taken to his social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to him.

Rakshit Shetty’s heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

On March 17, the Kirik Party star took to his social platform X and shared a picture of Appu Sir along with a caption that read, “Honouring his unmatched contribution to Kannada cinema and enduring kindness. Remembering our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary His legacy lives on!”.

As soon his post went viral fans took to his comments section and showered immense love for the actor for remembering their favourite star Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary. A fan wrote, “The greatest man in the world who can love both personality and personality in one person is none other than our beloved Puneet Rajkumar”. Another one wrote, "Happy Birthday Power Star”. Earlier Rishab Shetty, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Appu Sir's beloved brother Dr. Shivarajkumar also paid tribute to the legendary actor.

Kannada Superstars wishes Appu Sir

Rishab Shetty took to his X account and wrote, “Paramatma who always resides in all our hearts, Sardar of smiling face, Karnataka Ratna Dr. In memory of Puneeth Rajkumar Sir…”

Kichcha Sudeepa also took to his social account X and urged his beloved fans to celebrate the day like an auspicious day and let there be smiles on every face as he wished everyone a happy March 17th.

Appu Sir's beloved brother Dr. Shivarajkumar shared an image along with a long note and a caption that read, “Happy Birthday Appu”.

Apart from celebs fans also took the moment of honour and wished Puneeth Rajkumar Gaaru on his birthday celebration.

More about Puneeth Rajkumar

The Power Star began his start in the industry as a child performer in the 1980 film Vasantha Geetha, directed by Dorai-Bhagavan. The film also featured his father, Kannada industry legend turned matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar. Later, Puneeth made his debut in the 2002 hit film Appu, handled by acclaimed director Puri Jagannadh. He was last seen in his 2021 film titled Gandhadagudi which was helmed by Amoghavarsha. The film was released after the tragic demise of the actor and later it had its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 17, 2023.

Watch Gandhadagudi official trailer

More about Rakshit Shetty

Rakshit Shetty is riding high on the success of his recently released Kannada film, Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side A and Side B helmed by Hemanth Rao. The film received a praiseworthy response from the audience and critics as both ventures became successful. The romance drama also starred Rukmini Vasanth alongside Rakshit Shetty whose character as Priya in the film garnered a huge round of applause from cinema-lovers. Apart from the lead stars the film also boasts a stellar star cast that includes Chaitra J Achar, Achyuth Kumar, Ramesh Indira, and many more in supporting roles.

