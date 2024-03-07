Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty visits Ayodhya Ram Mandir; pens heartfelt note highlighting his divine experience

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir has become a significant moment in the history of India, providing immense joy to countless Indians, out of which very few were blessed with the divine opportunity to witness the idol of Ram Lalla first-hand at the inaugural event.

Rakshit Shetty shares his divine experience at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Days after the consecration ceremony, Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty paid a visit to the Ram Mandir and expressed his overwhelming joy upon witnessing Lord Shri Ram. He shared in his note, “Since the day of the Prana Pratista, I have been craving to see him live. I find his eyes real and I have zoomed into many pictures of his to see how it can be so realistic.”

He further explained his theory as to how the sculptor could have achieved such a realistic portrayal of the eyes using an illusionary effect.

Further talking about how he blessed he feels to have witnessed Ram Lalla in person, he shared, “Today I got to see him from a distance, as few lucky ones get to. I got to sit before him for almost half an hour and adore him.”

Adding on about how he has never experienced a feeling like this before, in a beautifully structured chain of thoughts, Rakshit wrote, “This adoration felt different. Perhaps that is what Ram makes out of us. For me, he wasn’t only a deity, but also an art form which has come to life.”

Talking about the sculptor of the idol, Arun Yogiraj, Shetty wrote, “Arun Yogiraj is a living legend who will be remembered for generations. As I got to see his divine work, someday I would love to meet him and talk to him about his experience carving our adorable Ram. Jai Siya Ram, Jai Sri Ram.”

Rakshit Shetty then added on about how this was a divine coincidental affair as he recalled a moment in his past. He wrote, “Few years ago, during lockdown, for some reason, I calculated when I would be completing 504 moon cycles. I noted the date and completely forgot about it.

Coincidently, it was this Krishna Paksha Dashami and I found myself in Prayagraj indulging in a snaana (bath) at Triveni Sangam and visiting Kashi.”

Rakshit ended by sharing that he felt lucky to have performed the ‘Sankalpa’ for his future projects in the birthplace of Lord Sri Ram. Further, he shared that his visit to Lord Hanuman’s temple was a beautiful experience as well. He ended by thanking the temple trustees for receiving him warmly, concluding his heart-filled note with, “Jai Anjanyea… Jai Sri Ram”.

