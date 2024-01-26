Sapta Sagaradaache Ello-Side B OTT release: When and where to watch Rakshit Shetty’s romantic drama online

Rakshit Shetty’s romantic drama flick, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B is undeniably one of the best Kannada films to come out last year. The film, helmed by Hemanth M Rao, hit the theaters on November 17 and was a blockbuster hit just like its predecessor.

Right from the time of release, there has been immense hype surrounding the film, with cinephiles even mentioning that it is one of the most hard-hitting romantic dramas to come out in recent times. In the latest update, SSE Side B was silently released on Amazon Prime Video on January 25 night and is currently streaming on the platform.

More about Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is only the second collaboration between director Hemanth M Rao and Rakshit Shetty, after the former’s debut Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. The film features an ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Chaithra J Achar, Achyuth Kumar, Ramesh Indira, and many more in prominent roles.

SSE - Side B is set in a time period 10 years after its predecessor and follows the tale of the lead character Manu (played by Rakshit Shetty), who goes in search of his lost love, Priya (played by Rukmini Vasanth). He finds out that Priya is unhappy and that she has several financial struggles after her husband lost his business in the COVID-19 pandemic. How Manu tries to help Priya forms the crux of the story.

The film has also been bankrolled by Rakshit Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios and the music for the film has been composed by Charan Raj. Additionally, Advaitha Gurumurthy cranks the film’s camera while Sunil S Bharadwaj and Hemanth M Rao did the film’s editing.

Advertisement

Rakshit Shetty on the work front

After SSE, Rakshit Shetty is set to return as a director after a span of close to 10 years with a film titled Richard Anthony. Apart from direction, Rakshit Shetty has also written the film, as well as features in it. Additionally, the film is also set to feature other prominent names like Rishab Shetty, Kishore Kumar, Achyuth Kumar, and many more in crucial roles as well.

Additionally, as per reports, he is also set to helm another film titled Thugs of Malgudi, which also features him in the lead role, alongside Kichcha Sudeepa. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

ALSO READ: Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B Twitter Review: Fans are all praises for Rakshit Shetty’s romantic flick