Rakshit Shetty starrer romantic drama film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello to re-release on Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and love is in the air. Undoubtedly, one of the most prominent date ideas is watching a good romantic film with your partner. This Valentine’s week, several iconic romance films are making their way back to the big-screen.

It was announced recently that Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam, as well as Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘96 will be re-released in theaters on February 14th. In the latest update, Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth’s 2023 blockbuster romantic drama film, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is also set to re-release on Valentine’s Day. It is understood that both Side A and Side B of SSE will be released in theaters.

Raj B Shetty’s Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye to re-release

Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is not the only Kannada film to return to the silver screens. It is also reported that Raj B Shetty’s 2023 romantic drama film, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye will also be re-releaing on Valentine’s Day. The film, which is also helmed by Raj B Shetty, features Siri Ravikumar as the female lead in the film.

More about Sapta Sagaradaache Ello

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is only the second collaboration between Rakshit Shetty and helmer Hemanth M Rao, after the filmmaker’s debut film Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. Apart from the 777 Charlie actor and Rukmini Vasanth, the film also features Chaitra J Achar, Achyuth Kumar, Ramesh Indira and many more in crucial roles.

SSE received widespread acclaim at the time of release, and was even hailed as one of the best Kannada films to come out in 2023 by the audiences. Apart from acting in the film, Rakshit Shetty has also bankrolled the project under the banner of Paramvah Studios, and the music for the film has been composed by Charan Raj. Advaitha Gurumurthy and Sunil S Bharadwaj take care of the film’s camera work and editing respectively.

Advertisement

More about Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye

Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye is the third directorial venture of Raj B Shetty. The film features an ensemble cast including Balaji Manohar, Surya Vasishta, rekha Kudligi and many more in prominent roles, apart from the Toby actor and Siri Ravikumar. The film garnered critical and commercial acclaim at the time of release.

Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye has been bankrolled by Lighter Buddha Films and AppleBox Films, and the music for the film has been composed by Midhun Mukundan.Praveen Shriyan has taken care of the film’s cinematography and editing departments.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day Special Movie: Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96 to re-release in theaters; DEETS INSIDE

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam to re-release in theaters; here’s WHEN you can watch