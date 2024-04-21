Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B Hindi OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Rakshit Shetty-Rukmini Vasanth starrer online

The Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films starring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth are among a few of the most celebrated movie parts that came out in the year 2023 and garnered everyone's attention. Now, in a recent update, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B's Hindi version is all set to release on OTT.

The film helmed by Hemanth Rao received a positive response from netizens and was also hailed as one of the finest romantic dramas in recent years. Read to find out more about the streaming details.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B released in Hindi on Prime Video

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B is currently streaming on Prime Video in Hindi and all other languages with English subtitles added to it. The makers of the film took to their official social media platform X and shared the news along with the film's poster.

More about Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B

Earlier, the film made its debut on the OTT platform on January 22 and gained a huge viewership but due to some undisclosed reasons the flick was removed from the platform. It was also reported that the film will supposedly stream on ZEE5. However, it is now available to stream on Prime Video in all languages. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The premise of SSE - Side B takes place ten years after the first half and chronicles the journey of Manu, the main protagonist, who travels in search of his lost love, Priya. He realizes that Priya is unhappy and struggling financially as a result of her husband's loss of business owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tale revolves around Manu's efforts to help Priya.

Besides Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Chaithra J Achar, Achyuth Kumar, Ramesh Indira, and many others. The movie, directed by Hemanth M Rao, was released in theaters on November 17, 2023.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 lesser-known fact: Did you notice THIS big hint in Allu Arjun's Daakko Daakko Meka song from Pushpa: The Rise?