Rashmika Mandanna glows in 'Laddoo Peela' saree; new brides can take notes from her fabulous hair and makeup
Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a resplendent yellow saree, serving as a muse for new brides seeking inspiration from her flawless hair and makeup. Don't miss out—take a closer look!
Rashmika Mandanna, the dazzling gem of the film industry, isn't just a national crush for no reason. With her talent that sparkles like stardust, she effortlessly weaves magic on and off the screen. Rashmika is also a fashion sorceress, conjuring up styles that are not just glamorous but downright practical for women from all walks of life.
In her latest photo drop, she's rocking a laddoo peela saree, turning the spotlight on a fashion choice that's not just a feast for the eyes but a mood board for new brides and, frankly, anyone who wants to leave a trail of dropped jaws in their wake.
Rashmika Mandanna appears absolutely breathtaking in her most recent pictures
This Friday, Rashmika Mandanna graced her Instagram with a splash of sunshine, sharing stunning glimpses of herself draped in a vibrant yellow saree featuring elegant golden borders. The ethnic ensemble, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, was elevated with the sparkle of diamond danglers and a chic ring.
Her hair expertly styled in a sleek ponytail, parted down the middle, radiates a sophisticated charm. The makeup is a masterpiece, achieving a dewy finish that highlights her impeccably done nude lipstick and mascara-enhanced eyes.
Accompanying the post, Rashmika Mandanna penned a heartfelt caption for her fans that reads, "Know that in my heart, your love is always felt. Every time I see it, I just melt. A simple moment with you formed an unbreakable bond, my love. Happiness for me is your love – my love. PS: A little note for all of you. #eternallygrateful."
Check out her Instagram post below:
Rashmika Mandanna on the work front
The actress is currently reveling in the success of her recent film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, acclaimed for his work in Kabir Singh. The star-studded cast of of the film includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.
Looking ahead, Rashmika is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 action drama Pushpa: The Rise. This much-anticipated film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and more in significant roles. Scheduled for release on Independence Day next year, the film promises to be an exciting follow-up.
Adding to her diverse projects, she is also part of Rahul Ravindran's upcoming film, The Girlfriend, where she shares the screen with Dheekshith Shetty in the lead role.
