The Great Indian Kapil Show: Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover and others share SHOCKING update about the show
After the wrap of the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover along other cast members shared exciting news about the show.
The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix has been making waves with its recent conclusion. There were rumors that the ending was sudden for such a popular show, with some feeling that the jokes and theme had become outdated. Despite this, fans were thrilled to see Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma reunite on the show, which now has a new home on Netflix.
Just a few hours back, Instagram was flooded with a shocking announcement made by the cast members of the show, including Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and others, as they all reposted the same information on their feeds related to the show.
Exciting announcement related to TGIKS
After the successful wrap-up of the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Krushna Abhishek took to their social media platforms to make an exciting announcement. They officially revealed that there are still more episodes left to be aired.
Captioning the video they wrote, “Yeh laughter kabhi nahi hoga kam, kyunki there are more episodes to come #TheGreatIndianKapilShow (This laughter is never going to come to an end because there are more episodes to come).”
In addition to the caption, the video displayed all the trolls and negative comments targeting the declining TRP of the show. However, bashing all the trolls, a note in the video reads, “Humein laga hum sirf acchi comedy karte hai (We thought we only do the good comedy), followed by the laughing clips of the cast members.
Further, the video was attached with another note, which reads, “Comedy ka yeh blockbuster kahtam nahi hua (The doze of this comedy is not over yet).”
With this, the video showcased the snapshots from the upcoming episode where Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Ed Sheeran, Badshah, and others are seen gracing the Kapil's show with their presence.
The announcement turned out to be a delightful treat for the fans.
More about TGIKS
The debut episode of Kapil Sharma's latest project, The Great Indian Kapil Show, premiered on Netflix on April 30, 2024. Unfortunately, the show decided to end after just two months due to declining TRP ratings. But don't worry, they're making a comeback with more episodes packed with laughter!
This season has seen the footfall of many celebrities including, Parineeti Chopra, Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others.
The cast of the show includes Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda. Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.
