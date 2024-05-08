The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix has been making waves with its recent conclusion. There were rumors that the ending was sudden for such a popular show, with some feeling that the jokes and theme had become outdated. Despite this, fans were thrilled to see Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma reunite on the show, which now has a new home on Netflix.

Just a few hours back, Instagram was flooded with a shocking announcement made by the cast members of the show, including Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and others, as they all reposted the same information on their feeds related to the show.

Exciting announcement related to TGIKS

After the successful wrap-up of the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Krushna Abhishek took to their social media platforms to make an exciting announcement. They officially revealed that there are still more episodes left to be aired.

Captioning the video they wrote, “Yeh laughter kabhi nahi hoga kam, kyunki there are more episodes to come #TheGreatIndianKapilShow (This laughter is never going to come to an end because there are more episodes to come).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In addition to the caption, the video displayed all the trolls and negative comments targeting the declining TRP of the show. However, bashing all the trolls, a note in the video reads, “Humein laga hum sirf acchi comedy karte hai (We thought we only do the good comedy), followed by the laughing clips of the cast members.

Advertisement

Further, the video was attached with another note, which reads, “Comedy ka yeh blockbuster kahtam nahi hua (The doze of this comedy is not over yet).”

With this, the video showcased the snapshots from the upcoming episode where Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Ed Sheeran, Badshah, and others are seen gracing the Kapil's show with their presence.

The announcement turned out to be a delightful treat for the fans.

More about TGIKS

The debut episode of Kapil Sharma's latest project, The Great Indian Kapil Show, premiered on Netflix on April 30, 2024. Unfortunately, the show decided to end after just two months due to declining TRP ratings. But don't worry, they're making a comeback with more episodes packed with laughter!

This season has seen the footfall of many celebrities including, Parineeti Chopra, Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others.

The cast of the show includes Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda. Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad set to depart for Ludhiana with Akeer; Will Sahiba be able to stop him?