Allu Arjun says Sukumar ‘changed my life’; calls Arya a game-changer film of his career

The blockbuster rom-com movie Arya marked its 20th anniversary on Tuesday. Written and directed by Sukumar in his directorial debut, the movie was a huge milestone in Allu Arjun’s career.

Celebrating two decades of the film, the team gathered to show their appreciation and gratitude towards it. Superstar Allu Arjun shared insights into his bond with director Sukumar and much more. Dive in for the full scoop!

Allu Arjun speaks on Sukumar's impact on his life

It's been twenty years since the superhit rom-com Telegu movie starring Allu Arjun was released. The film did wonders at the box office and garnered widespread appreciation from the audience.

On the special occasion, superstar Allu Arjun took the opportunity to share his bond with director Sukumar. He said, ''If there is any one person in my life who has changed my life is Sukumar. Even after 40-50 years of life, if someone asks who was the single person who had the maximum impact on my life, I would say none other than Sukumar''. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Pushpa actor also took the opportunity to describe how Arya changed the course of his life forever. He said, ''I would call it (Arya) the biggest jump in my life ever. From – 100, I went to + 100 (because of Arya). Many more hits can come and go, but it is the biggest jump, and it will always be.”

Advertisement

On a similar note, the director Sukumar also shared an interesting detail about the initial casting of Arya. He said, ''On the suggestion of Dil Raju Garu, I narrated the story to Prabhas. But I wasn’t sure if he could do the role, nor did he feel confident. It was then that I saw Bunny (Allu Arjun) at the special preview of Dil and was amazed by his body language and persona. I narrated the first half of Arya to him, and he was very happy''.

Following the success of Arya, Allu Arjun and Sukumar collaborated once more for Arya 2 and Pusha: The Rise which were also big hits. Now, the nation awaits to witness them joining forces once again in the sequel of Pushpa scheduled for release on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Disha Patani recalled her first meet with Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas