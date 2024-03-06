Sivakarthikeyan’s acting coach Rajesh spills beans on SK23; says 'Script has special things'

Sivakarthikeyan is undoubtedly one of the most experimental actors working in the industry. His various roles have always left a mark on the audience's mind especially his last released action-thriller film Maaveeran helmed by Madonne Ashwin.

The star is also working on his sensational project with renowned director AR Murugadoss for a tentatively titled film SK23 alongside Rukmini Vasanth. In a recent update, Sivakarthikeyan's acting coach spilled some beans related to the film.

Acting coach Rajesh on SK23

During an interactive session, Sivakarthikeyan's acting coach Rajesh reportedly said that SK23 is not going to be like any other movie as its script has few special elements and the ensemble members have done proper research and worked hard for it.

He also mentioned that Sivakarthikeyan is going to don a completely new avatar in SK23, and it is not going to be something that his fans have seen before. The film is also touted to be entirely different from Amaran even in terms of dialogue delivery.

The makers have tried some new approaches for the actor to make it look more compelling, and we shall know about the project once the shooting officially commences. Meanwhile, the makers of the film have not disclosed anything about Sivakarthikeyan or Rukmi'ni Vasanth’s look from SK23.

More about SK23

SK23 is Sivakarthikeyan's 23rd film. It also marks the actor's first collaboration with filmmaker AR Muragadoss. Rukmini Vasanth, known for her role in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is going to play the lead role in the film. The film had a special Pooja ceremony on February 14 which was graced by Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini along with AR Murugadoss, and music director Anirudh Ravichander. This film will also reunite Anirudh Ravichander and Sivakarthikeyan, who have previously collaborated in the film Don, which was released in the year 2022.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming films

The Doctor actor is currently filming for Amaran which was earlier titled SK21. It is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Sai Pallavi will play the protagonist opposite him in this action drama. Recently, makers released the teaser of the film featuring Sivakarthikeyan in a never-before-seen avatar. The teaser was well received by the netizens for its commendable theme and the actor's hard work and dedication. GV Prakash will be composing the music for the film while Ch Sai has been roped in as the film’s cinematographer.

ALSO READ: Devara Part 1 new release date: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer to release on October 10