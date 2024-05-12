Kannada actor Upendra’s cult classic ‘A’ to re-release in theatres; Details inside

It is the season of re-releases and there is yet another re-release on the cards and this time, from the Kannada Film Industry. Remember Upendra’s 1998 cult classic film with the bizarre title ‘A’? The film is gearing up for its re-release and is scheduled to hit the big screens very soon.

Upendra’s ‘A’ movie to re-release in theatres

Making the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Upendra wrote, “A for?” as he shared the re-release details of ‘A’. The film will be re-released in selected theatres across Karnataka on May 17th, 2024.

If you’re totally unfamiliar with who Upendra is or his brand of filmography then you are probably utterly perplexed by the film’s title ‘A’. But trust us when we say, this is just the start of the craziness when it comes to Upendra Rao.

From directing Kannada cinema’s first-ever gangster movie Om, which featured real-life gangsters playing themselves in the film to making films like Super, Upendra, Uppi 2, and A, Upendra Rao is a genius who is hard to ignore.

More about Upendra’s ‘A’

The film's plot is as bizarre as its title and follows a reverse screenplay format. A reverse screenplay is a style of screenplay writing where the film starts where it would normally end, that is, at the climax, and continues from there until it reaches the beginning point.

The film is a series of flashbacks narrated within flashbacks, making it an utterly confusing yet amusing watch. This is also one reason why Upendra’s films have such great repeat value.

What is Upendra up to now?

Over the years, Upendra has worked in the film industry as both an actor and a director. However, his last film as a director came in 2015 in the form of the highly entertaining and perplexing Uppi 2. Since then, Upendra has taken a hiatus from direction due to many reasons.

Finally, Upendra is making his comeback as a director with the highly anticipated UI movie. So far, all the promotional content released by the makers has been in usual Uppi fashion.

Check out the first look into the world of UI

The film is backed by G. Manoharan & KP Sreekanth under the banner Lahari Films LLP & Venus Enterrtainers.

