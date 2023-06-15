Tamil actor Prabhu passes away due to Cancer; Music composer D Imman performs last rites

Tamil actor Prabhu, who featured in many supporting roles, passed away due to Cancer. He breathed his last after battling stage four level cancer. However, he couldn't survive despite a lot of effort. Music composer D Imman confirmed the demise news of Prabhu by sharing it on social media. He also offered condolences.

Prabhu was undergoing treatment for Cancer at a government hospital. However, his health worsened despite the treatment and doctors declared him dead. Imman, who heard about the destitute condition of Prabhu, came forward to receive the mortal remains and also performed the last rites.

D Imman also took to Twitter and offered condolences to the late actor. He shared a few photos of Prabhu and wrote, Actor Prabhu (Padikathavan and numerous other films) is no more with us. He suffered from stage 4 cancer and ascended to the other world this morning (14 June). Doctors, Nurses, and social activists tried their level best to retrieve him. But couldn’t. Rest in peace brother. My Heartfelt condolences.” It was also said that he had helped the actor financially to get treatment for his ailments.

Check out Imman's condolences tweet on Prabhu's demise here:



About Prabhu

Prabhu acted in short roles in over 100 Tamil films like 'Padikathavan' and others. He was known for his performance in Dhanush's Padikkathavan, where he played the role of a rich guy who comes as a prospective groom in a comedy scene. It is said that because he did not get any acting jobs during the Covid-induced lockdown he could not get proper treatment for cancer.

Meanwhile, last year, D. Imman exchanged wedding vows for the second time with Amelia, the daughter of the late Kollywood art director Ubald. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members only. Sangitha and Krish and veteran actress-producer Kutty Padmini were among the industry people at the wedding of the music composer.

