When D Imman spoke about his divorce from ex-wife Monicka Richard amidst tensions with Sivakarthikeyan

Tamil music composer D Imman and Sivakarthikeyan were making the headlines, with the composer revealing shocking parts of his life and his never-ending quarrel with the actor. In a recent interview, he disclosed some details about his previous marriage with Monicka Richard.

The music composer, in a recent interview with Wow Tamizhaa, said that the battle between good and evil is a never-ending one and added, “You need to know who your villain is. I know who the villain is.”

Imman also emphasized the fact that even though the divorce deed allows provisions for him to visit his daughter, it is not the same as before, as there seems to be a loss of fondness in their bonds. He said, “My daughters are not fond of me. It seems to me that they are put in such a situation. They don’t have the affection that they used to run to and hug as a father for the past three years.”

The composer hoped they would return one day and said, “They have a small heart. They don’t really know what happened.”

D Imman’s ex-wife Monicka Richard’s statement

After the first YouTube interview given by D Imman exposed his tiff with Sivakarthikeyan, the music composer’s ex-wife Monicka Richard gave an interview with the Tamil publication Vikatan where she said that Imman’s decision not to work with Sivakarthikeyan was purely personal, but the way it was framed led to it being misinterpreted.

Monicka Richard also said that Sivakarthikeyan was a family friend of theirs and addressed him as a ‘very decent person.’ She said that the actor had been there during the divorce as a mediator between herself and her now ex-husband. Monicka added that Sivakarthikeyan had tried his best efforts to restore the harmony in their relationship.

D Imman and Sivakarthikeyan’s past works

Sivakarthikeyan and his earlier movies had music composer D Imman as an integral part. The composer’s songs had impacted largely on the actor’s filmography, even starting from his debut in 2012 with Manam Kothi Paravai, which was Imman’s first film with Sivakarthikeyan.

Later on, Sivakarthikeyan movies having D Imman soundtracks began to be a staple in Tamil cinema which includes films like Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Rajinimurugan, Seemaraja and finally Namma Veettu Pillai in the year 2019 serving as their last film together. Just like how much Anirudh Ravichander had impacted Sivakarthikeyan’s career from the start, D Imman also made a significant effort to provide in it as well.

