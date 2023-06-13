Veteran actor Kazan Khan passes away due to heart attack

Yesteryear actor Kazan Khan passed away, on Tuesday. The actor reportedly breathed his last due to suffering a heart attack. He was popularly known for working in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada film industries. Production Controller and producer, NM Badusha, took to his Facebook page to confirm the news of the actor's death.

On June 12, it was announced that Kazan Khan is no more. The producer and production controller, NM Badusha, took to his Facebook page and shared the news of Kazan's demise. He also shared a photo of the late actor as he paid tribute and expressed his heartfelt condolences.

However, details about his last rites and funeral are yet to be shared. Dileep, who acted with Kazan Khan in films like CID Moosa, The Don, and Ivan Maryadaraman, mourned his demise through social media.

Check out Dileep's condolences post for Kazan Khan here:



About Kazan Khan

Kazan Khan made his debut as an actor in the film industry in 1992. He began his career by working on the Tamil film Senthamizh Paattu. He played the role of Boopathy and acted in several blockbusters in Tamil. The actor is known for his villain roles in Tamil films like Kalaignan, Sethupathi IPS, Duet, Murai Maman, Aanazhagan, and Karuppu Nila. A year after his debut, in 1993, Kazan made his Malayalam debut first Malayalam. His first film was the Mohanlal film Gandharva directed by Sangeeth Sivan. He then played antagonist roles in films like played villainous roles in films like Varnapakit, The King, The Gang, CID Moosa, Dreams, The Don, Ivan Maryadaraman, Mayamohini, Rajadhiraja, O Laila O, and many more.

