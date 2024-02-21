Trisha expresses 'disgust' at politician AV Raju's defamatory comments; latter issues clarification

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to sexual abuse and harassment.

In a recent press interaction, former AIADMK politician AV Raju made a few derogatory comments against actress Trisha, accusing her of allegedly receiving Rs 25 lakhs from former CM Edapaddi Palaniswami in exchange for engaging physically with the actress.

This statement from AV Raju went viral within minutes and has been doing the rounds on social media ever since, with many criticizing the politicians’s statements, and urging Trisha to take action. Finally, Trisha responded with her statement on social media.

Trisha hits back at politician AV Raju in a strong reply

The actress took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, as she wrote “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department.”

The immediate impact of Trisha’s reply

Soon after Trisha’s post on social media, politician AV Raju was forced to make another video, wherein his demeanor and body language were in total contrast to the earlier video. A few users online pointed out the same.

What is the controversy surrounding Trisha and politician AV Raju?

Former AIADMK politician AV Raju accused actress Trisha of allegedly engaging physically with former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi Palaniswamy. He also went on to add how Edappadi does not even consume liquor but only wanted Trisha. He further went on to add that all actresses are the same.

Mansoor Ali Khan in support of actress Trisha Krishnan

Mansoor Ali Khan, who was previously publicly shamed for his comments against Trisha has come forward in support of the actress. Translating the actor’s statement roughly, he said “Disgusting talk about sisters in the film industry by a politician. It’s mind-boggling to talk about actresses in this way. Strict action should be taken against the defamer.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same

