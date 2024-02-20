After Mansoor Ali Khan, Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK leader AV Raju makes derogatory and scandalous allegations against Trisha Krishnan

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to abuse and harassment

In a recent press meeting, AIADMK politician AV Raju spewed scandalous allegations against actress Trisha Krishnan. The video of the politician has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) where he talks high and mighty by defaming the Leo actress.

The politician recalled the scandalous incident of 2017 when the now-convicted Sasikala of AIADMK had forced many politicians of her party to be held in a resort in Koovathur to prevent them from defecting to other parties.

Raju claims that during this time the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami had shown interest in allegedly engaging physically with actress Trisha and even paid Rs 25 lakhs for the same. As per Raju, this was reportedly arranged by actor Karunas.

AIADMK’s AV Raju makes derogatory comments against Trisha Krishnan

In the video, AV Raju goes on to praise Edappadi by saying he doesn’t drink alcohol but only wants to have Trisha. The politician also made huge claims that actor Karunas handles the arrangements of the same and has every actress under this. He also alleged that all actresses are like this and do what is needed for their survival.

When asked about records to substantiate his claims, the politician said that he does not possess such evidence and mocked it by saying, “What kind of evidence would I have for a girl going with someone.”

Trisha Krishnan’s recent controversy with Mansoor Ali Khan

This is not the only recent controversy that has come crawling on Trisha Krishnan. Last year, after the release of the film Leo, actor Mansoor Ali Khan also made derogatory remarks against the actress and said that he hoped to have some kind of sexual scene in the film with Trisha. His comments were immediately shunned by the actress along with many well-known personalities of the film industry.

The controversy made headlines for quite some time. Later, even Mansoor made efforts to fight a legal battle on grounds of defamation which was in turn dismissed by the court.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

