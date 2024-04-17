On Chiyaan Vikram's birthday, makers drop Thangalaan BTS video; his rugged look, dedication will spellbind you

Chiyaan Vikram is unquestionably one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor, with his sheer dedication towards his roles and choosing perfect scripts, has always delighted cinema lovers with content-driven stories.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for his high-octane period thriller, Thangalaan, helmed by Pa Ranjith. Now, on the occasion of Chiyaan Vikram's 58th birthday, the makers of Thangalaan have unveiled a special video for the actor as a tribute to honor his art.

A tribute to Chiyaan Vikram from the makers of Thangalaan

On April 17, the makers of Thangalaan took to their social platform Instagram and shared a BTS video of Chiyaan as he dons the avatar of a tribal leader. The makers wrote, “An iconic talent, inspiring awe with grit and glory, delivering performances that defy expectations. Happy Birthday @chiyaan#Thangalaan. Awaiting your fiery presence on big screens!”

In the video, Chiyaan can be seen engaged in action combat sequences. The video showcases that Chiyaan’s dedication is unmatchable and for fans, Thangalaan is going to be one of the most dynamic experiences on big screens. He is seen wielding different types of weapons in the video and also donning a rugged avatar. From thick matted hair to wearing piercings, Chiyaan Vikram has gone way out of his comfort zone to nail his look in the film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Thangalaan

This film is an action-packed historical drama set during British control in India. It relates the narrative of Thangalaan, a tribal leader who heroically opposes the British when they attempt to acquire his territory for gold mining in the Kolar Gold Fields region.

The film, which stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, also contains an ensemble cast that includes Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and many more. GV Prakash Kumar created the music for the film, collaborating with Pa Ranjith for the first time.

Watch Thangalaan teaser

Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming films

The Anniyan actor will also work with filmmaker SU Arun Kumar on a project tentatively titled Chiyaan 62. The film also has S J Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu in prominent parts. In October 2023, the makers of Chiyaan 62 released a trailer for the film, which depicted a police station in a village during the festive season.

Soon, a fight breaks out between Vikram's character and the others over a petty reason, such as torn sandals, implying that the upcoming film will be content-driven with an action thriller formula. The future film has been produced by Shibu Thameens and Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Entertainment, and the music and background scores have been helmed by talented musician-actor Pa Ranjith.

ALSO READ: 5 Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Movies 2024-2025: Pushpa: The Rule, The Girlfriend to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park