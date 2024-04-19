PHOTOS: Chiyaan Vikram casts his vote for Lok Sabha elections in style

Adding to the list of eminent personalities who are voting today, actor Chiyaan Vikram was also spotted casting his votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections today. The actor was caught on camera coming out after casting his votes.

Chiyaan Vikram donned a massive uber-cool look as he completed his democratic right. The charismatic look of the actor embraces everyone with his dominating figure and his suave appearance wearing a white t-shirt and lightly-colored shades.

Check out Chiyaan Vikram coming out after casting his votes

Many actors from Tamil Nadu have already cast their votes in the parliamentary election’s first phase. Earlier, actor Thalapathy Vijay was also spotted arriving at his constituency for voting after taking a break from his film’s shoot in Russia.

Furthermore, actor Ajith Kumar had also cast his vote early morning today as well. Other celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and many more were also spotted exercising their voting rights in Chennai earlier today.

The Lok Sabha election of 2024 has officially started with phase one today with a total of seven phases to take place. The vote counting is scheduled for the 4th of June with the second phase of voting set to take place across 13 states including Kerala and Karnataka on 26 April 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Chiyaan Vikram’s lineups

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the year 2023 with the Mani Ratnam magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan: II starring alongside Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The film was a massive success with highly positive reviews from critics as well.

The actor is next set to feature in the Pa Ranjith film Thangalaan which was scheduled to release this month but was postponed due to the elections. The historical action drama movie features Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles with Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, and many more playing the key roles.

The film is set during British rule in India where Chiyaan plays the role of a tribal leader, featuring their struggles after oppressors seize their lands for gold mining. Moreover, the actor has also lined up his next film Veera Dheera Sooran directed by SU Arun Kumar which is set to be a two-part film series.

ALSO READ: Veera Dheera Sooran Title Teaser OUT: Chiyaan Vikram takes on a menacing local avatar for his 62nd film