Mani Ratnam's all-time classic Ravanan to re-release in theaters; here's what we know

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is undeniably one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the film industry. The director has always delighted his fans with heart-touching stories that became cult classics for every generation.

Meanwhile, in the latest update, Mani Ratnam's 2010 classic Ravanan, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram, is all set to release in theaters.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Chiyaan Vikram's Ravanan to re-release

On April 15, the makers of Ravanan took to their social platform, Instagram, and shared a delightful update. The caption read, “Witness #Ravanan in all his glory. Exclusively in select theaters by @moviebuff.india on April 17th. A #ManiRatnam film An @arrahman Musical.” The poster featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram from the scene of Ravanan.

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the Ravanan re-release. A fan wrote, “This movie deserves more love.” The other user wrote, “I need a release in Malaysia as well please.”

More about Mani Ratnam's Ravanan

The plot revolves around Veera, a jungle bandit who kidnaps Ragini, the wife of police officer Dev, as a form of vengeance. Veera sends Ragini to a clifftop to kill her, but she decides to commit suicide by jumping into the river below.

Veera is taken aback by her boldness and spares her. Veera then falls in love with Ragini, which leads to various twists. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Karthik, Prabhu Ganeshan, and Priyamani.

The film was also made in Hindi as Raavan, with actor Abhishek Bachchan returning Vikram's part, Vikram playing the antagonist, and Aishwarya reprising her role from the original.

The film was dubbed into Telugu as Villain. All three versions were launched globally concurrently in the year 2010. The drama flick was bankrolled by Mani Ratnam and his brother G. Srinivasan under the banner of Madras Talkies.

Mani Ratnam's upcoming films

The filmmaker is currently gearing up for his most epic collaboration with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in Thug Life. The project has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Films in a joint venture.

