PICS: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and more attend Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya's wedding

Director Shankar is definitely not a new name for people who have watched Indian films since the late 90s. The director known for his commercial flicks has been a household name for many years.

Now, his elder daughter Aishwarya Shankar has finally tied the wedding knot with Tarun Karthikeyan. The wedding was filled with star-studded attendance as South celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram, Suriya, and Karthi graced the event.

Check out the pictures from Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding

Aishwarya Shankar tied the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan who is said to be an assistant director of Shankar himself. The grand wedding took place in Chennai today, with several South celebrities gracing the event.

The wedding also saw many happy faces including director Shankar who was accompanied by his wife Eswari. Along with them were their two other kids as well, one being actress Aditi Shankar and her younger brother Arijit.

Besides the aforementioned celebrities, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also attended the wedding today. Moreover, actress Nayanthara also came along with her husband and director Vignesh Shivan for the event. Director Mani Ratnam and Suhasini Maniratnam were also part of the grand event today.

Aishwarya Shankar’s marriage with Tarun marks as her second marriage with the former previously was in union with cricketer Damodaran Rohit in 2021. She and Rohit had ended their relationship in divorce after the latter had come under some serious allegations.

Shankar’s professional front

Director Shankar has been making quite the waves over the years with his commercial films that tend to become spectaculars and blockbusters. The director is next set to release two of his films this year, making it all the more special.

After much waiting, director Shankar is set to come to big screens with his film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The film which is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian has been in the making for some time now with the film finally set to arrive in June this year. The vigilante film features the story of Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who embarks on a journey to rid the nation of corruption.

Moreover, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, the director is also set to bring the Ram Charan starrer flick Game Changer this year. The film is expected to release in theaters in September or October of this year, with an official date yet to be released.

ALSO READ: Indian 2: Makers unveil new poster of Kamal Haasan as Senapathy; movie set to arrive in June 2024