Did you know Thalapathy Vijay was NOT the first choice for Ghilli?

As many are already aware, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan starrer film Ghilli has clocked in 20 years of its release. Marking the occasion, the film is also currently in theaters, creating waves in re-release records. Although, how many of you knew that it wasn’t Vijay who was initially supposed to do the film?

Yes, back in the early 2000s, the makers of Ghilli initially wanted to cast Chiyaan Vikram in the film’s lead role. The film’s director Dharani and Vikram had already created blockbuster films like Dhill and Dhool by that time and were supposed to make this their third venture together.

Chiyaan Vikram was supposed to play the lead role in Ghilli

Though Chiyaan Vikram was initially offered the role, the actor had to opt out of the project because of scheduling conflicts with his other films. This led the makers to approach Thalapathy Vijay and we have the movie we see today. Interestingly, the makers also initially wanted to cast Jyothika in the lead role of the film. However, she too had to opt out of the project and was replaced by Trisha Krishnan.

Moreover, the film is currently in theaters with it being enjoyed even after 20 years of release. The movie Ghilli is the official remake of the Mahesh Babu-led film Okkadu which was released back in 2003.

With Thalapathy Vijay headlining the project, actors Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, and many more also play key roles in the movie. The film also had Chiyaan Vikram’s father Vinod Raj in a prominent role as well.

Chiyaan Vikram’s next

Chiyaan Vikram is all set to arrive in theaters next with his much-awaited film Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith. The movie features the actor as a tribal leader who goes head to head with the British during a time when they wanted to seize his and his villagers' land for gold mining.

The film also has Malavika Mohanan playing a key role with an additional cast of actors including Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, and more. Moreover, the actor is also set to feature in the SU Arun Kumar film Veera Dheera Sooran. The film marking as the 62nd film for the actor is also set to be a two-part film.

