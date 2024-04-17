Keerthy Suresh shares throwback VIDEO as she wishes Chiyaan Vikram on his birthday; says ‘can’t wait to…’

On the occasion of Chiyaan Vikram’s 58th birthday, actress Keerthy Suresh extended the actor a heartfelt wish. She also shared a boomerang video from the sets of their 2018 film Saamy Square.

S Devasankar
Written by S Devasankar , Journalist
Updated on Apr 17, 2024 | 09:52 PM IST | 5.7K
Keerthy Suresh wishes Chiyaan Vikram on his birthday
Keerthy Suresh and Chiyaan Vikram (PC: Keerthy Suresh/Chiyaan Vikram Instagram)

Chiyaan Vikram is a name that needs no introduction to cinephiles across the country. The actor, who has been an active part of the industry for more than three decades now, still continues to entertain the audiences with his versatile and stylish performances. 

On April 17th, the Mahaan actor celebrates his 58th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, earlier today, the makers of his upcoming film, Thangalaan, had shared a BTS video from the sets of the movie. 

Furthermore, the title teaser of his upcoming film with director SU Arun Kumar was also unveiled by the makers. In the latest update, actress Keerthy Suresh, who shared screen space with Vikram in the 2018 film Saamy Square took to social media to wish the actor.

Keerthy Suresh shares BTS video from Saamy Square

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a behind the scenes boomerang video of herself with Chiyaan Vikram in a car. Further, Keerthy also wrote:

“Wishing you an amazing year ahead and can’t wait to see your madness in #Thangalaan and #VeeraDheeraSooran! Happy birthday @the_real_chiyaan sir”

Check out the video below:

Chiyaan Vikram on the workfront

Chiyaan Vikram, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, will next be seen in the upcoming film Thangalaan, which is helmed by Pa. Ranjith. The film is touted to be a period drama, set in the Kolar Gold Fields, and features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy and several others in crucial roles. 

The film has been bankrolled by Studio Green, while GV Prakash Kumar composes the music. Furthermore, A Kishor Kumar cranks the camera while Selva RK takes care of the film’s editing. It is expected that the film will hit the silver screens later this year.

Apart from that, as mentioned earlier, the actor is also set to join hands with SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame for a film titled Veera Dheera Sooran. The film also features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and more in crucial roles as well. 

Similar to Thangalaan, GV Prakash composes the music for the film, while HR Pictures produce the movie. Theni Easwar and Prasanna GK will be taking care of the camera work and editing respectively.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh is epitome of grace in gharara suit; Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha extend wishes on Tamil New Year

Credits: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Latest Articles