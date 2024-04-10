Lucky Baskhar: Makers of Dulquer Salmaan starrer share new poster with teaser release date

Dulquer Salmaan is currently undergoing the filming of his next film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Vaathi fame Venky Atluri. The makers of the film have unveiled a special poster of the film along with a new update of the same.

Featuring the new poster and DQ’s look from the film, the makers have announced that the film’s official teaser will be released on April 11, 2024, i.e., tomorrow.

Dulquer Salmaan himself shared the official update of the teaser through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, which read, “Eid Mubarak to everyone who’s celebrating Eid today. Heres a little Eidi from all of us at Team Lucky Bhasker ! Are you ready to dive into the extra-ordinary world of #LuckyBaskhar ? Teaser from Tomorrow in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi & Tamil!”

Check out the official update of Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar is the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan movie directed by Venky Atluri. The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role along with Kishore Raju Vasistha playing a key role in the film.

According to a previous interview given by the director himself, it is expected that the film would be a financial crime-drama along the lines of Martin Scorcese's movie The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Lucky Baskhar is said to showcase the triumphant journey of an ordinary man to great riches.

The film is also marked as the next film for Atluri after his previous hit Vaathi starring Dhanush in the lead role. It is also set to have GV Prakash Kumar handling the music composition. Along with the film nearing its completion, the makers gave an official update commemorating the festival of Eid.

Dulquer Salmaan lineups

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the year 2023 with his Malayalam language film King of Kotha (KOK). The film directed by Abhilash Joshiy was an action thriller flick that featured an ensemble cast of actors like Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, and many more in key roles.

The film focuses on the story of a local gangster and a skilled assassin called Kotha Raju who is returning to his homeland, Kotha to settle some old scores. Though the film had a great opening, it ultimately failed in theaters. The actor is also next to feature in the lead role for films like Kaantha, and Vaan, along with a key role in the Suriya-Sudha Kongara flick.

